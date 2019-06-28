Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 19,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.79. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.