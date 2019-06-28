Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 19,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.79. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

