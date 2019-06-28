Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

Several research firms have commented on FBIZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 148,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

