Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Evertec reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,361. Evertec has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.