Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 57,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,455. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

