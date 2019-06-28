Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSXP. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. 15,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $130,270.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,270.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,426.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $16,238,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

