Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $51.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 839,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.91. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 2,424,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 322,311 shares during the period. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 445,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 349,861 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

