Analysts Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,636,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP now owns 1,315,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 862,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

