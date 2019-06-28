Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Critical Contrast

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Amgen has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.75 billion 4.73 $8.39 billion $14.40 12.78 argenx $25.37 million 174.63 -$78.70 million ($2.35) -58.60

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 34.00% 71.02% 14.07% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. argenx does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amgen and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 8 10 0 2.56 argenx 0 0 13 0 3.00

Amgen presently has a consensus target price of $207.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. argenx has a consensus target price of $148.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

Amgen beats argenx on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Á.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Staten Biotechnology B.V.; and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

