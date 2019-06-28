American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Up 8%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.01. 1,391,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 774,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOBC. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,884.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,403,000 after purchasing an additional 556,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 442,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,304,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.