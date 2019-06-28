American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Up 8%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.01. 1,391,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 774,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
A number of brokerages have commented on AOBC. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,884.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,403,000 after purchasing an additional 556,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,538,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 442,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,304,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
