American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,652,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,967% from the previous session’s volume of 708,761 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 100,000 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

