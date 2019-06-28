Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Amc Networks stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.39. Amc Networks had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 152.19%. The company had revenue of $784.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amc Networks news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.