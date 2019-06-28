Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 9536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,000 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.