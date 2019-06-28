Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $531,253.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,687.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.55. 935,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Allegion had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.