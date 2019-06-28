Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.