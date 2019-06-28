ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Up 1,987.5% in June

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,987.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

