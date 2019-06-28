Alison Margaret Fielding Purchases 119,261 Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) insider Alison Margaret Fielding acquired 119,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £15,503.93 ($20,258.63).

Nanoco Group stock opened at GBX 15.65 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. Nanoco Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NANO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nanoco Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.