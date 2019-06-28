Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 5.6%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 660,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 247,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.11.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

