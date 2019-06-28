Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $19.92 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.