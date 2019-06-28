Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 675.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

