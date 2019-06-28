Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.89.
Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
