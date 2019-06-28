Aeon Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,644.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $12,644.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00006969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00811942 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004463 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

