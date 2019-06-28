Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 5.5%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 5,600,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 1,077,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

AXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.