$987.55 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $987.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.00 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $992.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.49.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $310,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,450 shares of company stock worth $1,579,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,490. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.