$603.31 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce $603.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $621.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $618.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at $589,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 118,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,089. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

