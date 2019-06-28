3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has $8.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.72.

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi acquired 29,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,204,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 178,320 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 144.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

