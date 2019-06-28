$297.10 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $297.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $319.41 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $231.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 193.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 505,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 333,160 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

