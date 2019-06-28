$191.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to announce sales of $191.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.98 million and the lowest is $191.02 million. Paramount Group posted sales of $191.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full year sales of $778.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.48 million to $800.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $801.44 million, with estimates ranging from $770.57 million to $840.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paramount Group.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $191.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PGRE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.