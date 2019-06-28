$191.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to announce sales of $191.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.98 million and the lowest is $191.02 million. Paramount Group posted sales of $191.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full year sales of $778.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.48 million to $800.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $801.44 million, with estimates ranging from $770.57 million to $840.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $191.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

