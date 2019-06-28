$162.96 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $162.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $164.42 million. Insulet reported sales of $124.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $683.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.62 million to $688.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $805.66 million, with estimates ranging from $766.52 million to $835.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

PODD stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 371,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,964. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,387.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 7,395 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $701,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,737. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2,209.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 79,234 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

