1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PIH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

