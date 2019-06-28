$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.45. Navistar International reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

NAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 5,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.21. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 23.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at $270,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Navistar International by 219.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 264.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

