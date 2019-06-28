$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,287,455.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,451 shares of company stock worth $28,026,044 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 10.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,235,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $74.74. 2,436,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,074. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07. Copart has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.