$0.55 EPS Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 412,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.88. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous special dividend of $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

