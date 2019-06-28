-$0.20 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.29). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.62 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,855. The firm has a market cap of $286.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,592.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,866,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,433 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,956 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,848,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 510,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

