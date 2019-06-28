$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. TravelCenters of America reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TravelCenters of America.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of TA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,154. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $371,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 181,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,959.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $68,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 26.1% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $114,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.