Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,700,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 631% from the previous session’s volume of 643,376 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $39.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZGNX. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Zogenix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

