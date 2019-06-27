Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. ZIX reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ZIX had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZIX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in ZIX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ZIX by 1,108.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 581,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,144. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

