ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $433,028.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.01414371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00279734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007586 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004599 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005462 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 67,819,100 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

