Zeepin Hits 1-Day Volume of $420,506.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $420,506.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00300269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.01760871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00154070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.