Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.44

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 1854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

