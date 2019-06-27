Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.90. 382,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 450,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZAGG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Zagg presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $189.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zagg by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zagg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zagg by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zagg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

