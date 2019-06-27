Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 60 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Kingstone Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,390 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth $505,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 96,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,989. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.69. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.