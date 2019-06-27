Zacks: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 584,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,220. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of -0.28. Harrow Health has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 65.84% and a return on equity of 100.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,200. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

