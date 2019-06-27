Zacks: Brokerages Set $52.00 Price Target for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,852. Camden National has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.70%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Camden National by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Camden National by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Camden National by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

