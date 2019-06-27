Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $8.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $6.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $32.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.66 million to $33.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.66 million, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $46.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,262. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 million, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of -0.20. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.