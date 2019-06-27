Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce sales of $156.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $138.40 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $107.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $739.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.80 million to $754.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $906.33 million, with estimates ranging from $896.70 million to $912.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. 384,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,846. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,733 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,031,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 173,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

