Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 301.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,583.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan purchased 8,888,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 651,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.20. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

