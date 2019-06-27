Zacks: Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.97 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $222.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.52 million and the lowest is $222.30 million. Masimo reported sales of $211.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $919.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.70 million to $920.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $4,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,288.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,087 shares of company stock worth $12,784,353. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.72. 316,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03. Masimo has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $148.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.