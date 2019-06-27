Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $302.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.88 million to $305.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $335.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,245. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.