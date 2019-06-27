Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $302.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.88 million to $305.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $335.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,245. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.