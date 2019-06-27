Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.85. Jabil posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 5,888 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,888 shares of company stock worth $1,497,260 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 2,157.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 37,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,911. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.