Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.28). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 631,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. The company has a market cap of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.77.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 647,099 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

