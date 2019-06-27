Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.56 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $335.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $335.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $324.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 349,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,358. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $218,798.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,159.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,851,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5,818.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,190,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

